November 23, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Athletes storm Kenya's athletics federation office, protest doping

Humphrey Malalo

1 Min Read

Protesting Kenyan athletes place placards behind closed gates at Riadha House the Athletic Kenya (AK) Headquarters in capital Nairobi November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Dozens of Kenyan athletes stormed the athletics federation headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, locking out officials and demanding top Athletics Kenya (AK) bosses step down in the wake of allegations of graft and doping cover-ups, an official said.

Kenya, boasting some of the world’s finest middle and long-distance runners, has in recent years been rocked by a spate of failed drug tests and the athletics federation has drawn criticism for not doing enough to tackle doping.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edith Honan and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
