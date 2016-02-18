FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Government must help Kenya through doping scandal: Keino
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 18, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Government must help Kenya through doping scandal: Keino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The chairman of Kenya’s national Olympic committee has urged the country’s government to act urgently to stave off the threat of an Olympic ban because of its doping record.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe warned Kenya on Thursday that it faced a ban from the Games if the World Anti-Doping Agency was to declare it non-compliant.

More than 40 Kenyan athletes have been banned for doping in the past three years, casting a shadow over its achievements in track and field events.

But Kip Keino, the former Olympic gold medallist who heads Kenya’s Olympic committee, says the nation’s athletes need the government to create the legislative framework to enable Kenyan sport to clean up its act.

“It is (for) the government to act and see what they can do regarding this matter,” he told reporters.

”This is the IAAF Ethics Commission work. They reckon we are too slow. We will do our best. We will put our heads together with the government and (anti-doping agency) ADAK and AK (Athletics Kenya).

“But government must do the donkey work. (It) must take the draft bill to cabinet and be enacted. We are too slow.”

Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.