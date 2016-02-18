FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official fears IAAF preparing to ban Kenya
February 18, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Official fears IAAF preparing to ban Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir said on Thursday he feared the sport’s governing body was preparing to ban the country to send the world a message about doping and corruption.

“My belief is they (the IAAF) are preparing us for a ban... if they are able to ban Russia, what is so special about Kenya?,” he told Reuters. “They want to send a message, a clear message that if Kenya is banned the world will understand how serious they are.”

Russia was banned from world athletics in November following allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Sebastian Coe, head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said earlier that the organization would not shirk from its duty to ban Kenya from the Olympics if the country was declared non-compliant by WADA.

Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar

