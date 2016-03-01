IOC says will act on any evidence in French Olympic bid probe

A folder and a pen are pictured on a table before the start of the Executive Board meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it would act on any evidence from French prosecutors who said they were investigating the bidding process for the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Spokesman Mark Adams said: “When we get evidence we have shown we will act on it. It is an easy thing to talk about, but no one has any evidence.”

The IOC had to clean itself up more than 15 years ago when an investigation ahead of the Salt Lake City 2002 winter Olympics triggered the biggest corruption scandal involving IOC members. Ten of them resigned or were expelled in connection with bribery and rules governing bids were tightened.