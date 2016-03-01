FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC says will act on any evidence in French Olympic bid probe
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 1, 2016 / 4:50 PM / in 2 years

IOC says will act on any evidence in French Olympic bid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A folder and a pen are pictured on a table before the start of the Executive Board meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it would act on any evidence from French prosecutors who said they were investigating the bidding process for the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Spokesman Mark Adams said: “When we get evidence we have shown we will act on it. It is an easy thing to talk about, but no one has any evidence.”

The IOC had to clean itself up more than 15 years ago when an investigation ahead of the Salt Lake City 2002 winter Olympics triggered the biggest corruption scandal involving IOC members. Ten of them resigned or were expelled in connection with bribery and rules governing bids were tightened.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.