March 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Rio 2016 organisers exclude possibility Games vote rigged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rio 2016 organizing committee communications director Mario Andrada speaks during a media briefing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Rio 2016 organizers said on Tuesday there was no possibility the vote to award the Olympic Games to the Brazilian city could have been tainted, after French prosecutors said they had extended their corruption investigation.

“Rio de Janeiro won the right to host the Games because it had the best project. The difference in the votes, 66 to 32 against Madrid, excludes any possibility of an election that could have been rigged,” Mario Andrada, communications director for Rio 2016, told Reuters.

“French prosecutors and the Guardian newspaper do not make any reference to the Rio 2016 candidacy, they only cite the city as to exemplify a process which, according to them, had a problem in the preliminary phase,” he said.

Reporting by Pedro Foinseca; Additinal reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Alison Williams

