French officials seized 87,000 euros from IAAF's Dolle

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - French authorities seized 87,000 euros in cash from the home of Gabriel Dolle, the IAAF’s former anti-doping director, who was banned from athletics for five years last week, French prosecutors said on Thursday.

French authorities and Interpol are investigating corruption at the Monaco-based International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the sport’s governing body.

Dolle was banned by the IAAF’s ethics committee for his involvement in a corruption scandal that saw a Russian athlete blackmailed to ensure a positive doping test was “lost”.

Elaine Houlette, French lead financial prosecutor, told a news conference on Thursday that Dolle was found to have “50, 100, 200, and 500 euro notes distributed among eight envelopes”.

Last week, the ethics committee banned three senior officials for life for their role in corruption and blackmail, including the former head of the Russian athletics federation and former IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev.

Dolle escaped a life ban because his offences involved “omission, not commission”, the committee said.

On Thursday Houlette said a bank account containing 1.8 million euros had been identified as belonging to Balaknichev.

”The amount was seized as a protective measure,“ she said. ”Further inquires will be necessary to see what financial flows took place and their links.

“We have good relations with Russian judicial authorities. We are also working with Singaporean anti-corruption authorities,” she added. “The duration depends on the speed of information received.”

Earlier on Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) had announced further details of its independent commission’s report into doping and corruption in athletics.

It found former IAAF president Lamine Diack was responsible for organizing and enabling the conspiracy and corruption that took place in athletics’ governing body. The report’s first installment in November led to the banning of Russia from athletics for state-sponsored doping.