World athletics body say fully cooperating with French probe
November 4, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

World athletics body say fully cooperating with French probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Association of Athletics Federations said on Wednesday it was fully cooperating with a French investigation into allegations concerning its anti-doping rules.

In a statement issued after the French prosecutor’s office confirmed that the IAAF’s former head had been put under formal investigation as part of a corruption and doping probe, the sport’s world governing body issued a statement saying:

”The IAAF is fully cooperating with all investigations as it has been from the beginning of the process.

“As part of the French investigation, police visited the IAAF HQ offices yesterday to carry out interviews and to access documentation. The IAAF will make no further comment at this time.”

Reporting By Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
