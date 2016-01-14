FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lamine Diack behind IAAF corruption, says WADA commission report
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 14, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Lamine Diack behind IAAF corruption, says WADA commission report

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

Outgoing President of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack attends a news conference in Beijing, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Lamine Diack, the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), was responsible for organizing and enabling the conspiracy and corruption that took place in athletics’ governing body, an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The commission was delivering the second part of its report, whose first installment in November led to the banning of Russia from athletics for state-sponsored doping.

Diack, who was replaced by Sebastian Coe as president last August, is under investigation by French police for corruption and was heavily criticized by the report.

It said that Diack “sanctioned and appeared to have had personal knowledge of the fraud and the extortion of athletes carried out by the actions of the illegitimate governance structure he put in place”.

The report said the IAAF’s governance process was inadequate to prevent corruption, and the checks and balances of good governance were missing.

Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.