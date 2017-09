A view through a fence, decorated with the Olympic rings, shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution "Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports", which houses a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Athletics Federation said on Thursday that it will demonstrate its innocence in response to a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency on alleged doping, R-Sport news agency reported.

The Federation said its response to the report is to be issued at 1700 GMT (1200 EST).

