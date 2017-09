Alexander Zhukov, head of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks during a closing ceremony at the end of the IOC's visit to inspect Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics bid in Beijing, Saturday, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not boycott the Rio Olympics after being suspended from the International Association of Athletics Federations over a doping scandal, RIA news agency cited Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov as saying on Monday.