Russia's anti-doping agency resumes work 'with some responsibilities' - TASS
#Sports News
January 20, 2016 / 12:31 PM / in 2 years

Russia's anti-doping agency resumes work 'with some responsibilities' - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks outside an office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had been reinstated with some responsibilities, TASS news agency reported.

“RUSADA is resuming its work,” TASS quoted Mutko as saying. “A number of programs have been allowed - an educational one, the issuance of licenses and transportation of tests. These powers have been returned to the agency.”

Mutko also said RUSADA would sign a cooperation agreement with its British counterpart, Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov

