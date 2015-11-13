FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says ready to investigate doping allegations
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says ready to investigate doping allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko attends a news conference dedicated to the organization of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to carry out an investigation into doping allegations against its athletes in concert with independent organizations, Interfax news agency quoted Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.

Mutko labeled allegations by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of a widespread and state-backed drug culture in Russian athletics as “absurd”, Interfax reported.

He also said the International and Russian Olympic Committees would make a joint statement on the scandal later on Friday.

Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov, who is also an IOC member, arrived this week in Lausanne and met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in a hastily-arranged meeting in a bid to contain the fallout from the scandal, a source within the Olympic movement said.

Zhukov was a chief organizer of the 2014 Sochi winter Olympics and a crucial link between the Russian government and the IOC throughout the preparation for those Games.

The source said there were “conciliatory and constructive noises” from the Russian side following the revelations from the WADA independent commission report.

Vladimir Putin earlier this week said he wanted Russia to conduct an internal investigation into the accusations and that someone needed to take personal responsibility for the problem.

Mutko did not rule out that Russia could take measures to address the allegations ahead of a meeting of the council of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Earlier on Friday, he said that Russia was ready to reform its anti-doping agency or create a new one.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.