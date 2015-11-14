Russian Olympic Committee agrees clean-up program with eyes on Rio

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic committee reached an agreement with the International Olympic committee to ensure that clean Russian athletes compete at the Rio Games next year, it said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Russian Olympic Committee is firmly convinced that honest athletes must participate in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,” Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said.

“At the same time, everyone who was involved in the use of illicit drugs and contributed to it, should take full responsibility.”