November 20, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

IOC chief says Russia gave assurances it will sanction doping offenders

People are seen through a glass as they gather inside the headquarters of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Russia’s Olympic Committee has given assurances that coaches, athletes and personnel involved in doping will be sanctioned, International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach said on Friday.

Russia has announced a three-month road map to clean up its athletics after the suspension of its athletes due to allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping, with the nation’s Olympic Committee leading efforts to ensure honest athletes can compete at the 2016 Olympics.

