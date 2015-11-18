FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian athletes accused by WADA to sue whistleblowers, German TV channel: RIA
#Sports News
November 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russian athletes accused by WADA to sue whistleblowers, German TV channel: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sportsman casts a shadow on a race track while training at a local stadium in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes accused of using doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will file a lawsuit against a fellow athlete and her husband who have become the whistleblowers on doping in Russian athletics, RIA-Sport news agency reported on Wednesday.

RIA-Sport has also reported, citing one of the athletes, that the lawsuit will be also brought against a German TV channel which aired a film about using doping by the athletes.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

