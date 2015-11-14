Russia's Olympic chief says ready to reform Russian athletics: RIA

Alexander Zhukov, head of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks to media after their inspection tour of Beijing and Zhangjiakou, candidates to co-host the 2022 Winter Games, in Beijing, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the country’s Olympic Committee was ready to reform the Russian Athletics Federation following allegations of widespread doping in the sport, RIA news agency reported.

Russia risks being excluded from the 2016 Olympic Games after the International Association of Athletics Federations banned if from world athletics on Friday. [ID:nL3N1385O1]

Zhukov said the reforms must be implemented as soon as possible so that Russian athletes can compete at the Games.