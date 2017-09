A man walks outside an office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The entire management of Russia’s scandal-hit anti-doping watchdog, RUSADA, has resigned, R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.

Among those who resigned was the agency’s acting director, Nikita Kamayev, R-Sport said.