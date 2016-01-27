FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian prosecutor general's office reviewing WADA report: TASS
January 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / in 2 years

Russian prosecutor general's office reviewing WADA report: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Prosecutor General’s office is reviewing a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which exposed wide-spread cheating and corruption in Russian athletics, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Wednesday.

“The prosecutor general’s office is reviewing the doping report, as is a group of lawyers,” TASS quoted Mutko as saying. “If needed, they are ready to initiate criminal proceedings.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

