Russian prosecutor general's office reviewing WADA report: TASS

A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Prosecutor General’s office is reviewing a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which exposed wide-spread cheating and corruption in Russian athletics, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Wednesday.

“The prosecutor general’s office is reviewing the doping report, as is a group of lawyers,” TASS quoted Mutko as saying. “If needed, they are ready to initiate criminal proceedings.”