FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian athletics chief says WADA has no right to suspend his federation
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 9, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Russian athletics chief says WADA has no right to suspend his federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Vadim Zelichenok, the acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), told Reuters on Monday that neither the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) nor the International Olympic Committee had the right to suspend Russia from world athletics.

“It is only a recommendation,” Zelichenok said, referring to a report from an independent commission set up by WADA which recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport over widespread doping offences.

Only the International Association of Athletics Federations could make a decision about suspending the VFLA, said Zelichenok.

Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.