De Grasse eyes Pan Ams double, 100 meters at worlds

(Reuters) - Canadian Andre De Grasse plans to run just the 100 meters and a relay at August’s world championships, but will attempt a sprint double at next month’s Pan American Games in Toronto, he said on Thursday.

“The main goal right now is to focus on the world championships,” De Grasse told a teleconference days after drawing global attention with a sizzling 100-200 metres double at the U.S. collegiate championships in Oregon.

The University of Southern California sprinter clocked 9.75 and 19.58 seconds in the wind-assisted races.

The 20-year-old has even bigger goals for next month. He wants to break Canadian records in both sprints during a busy Pan Am Games that could see him run as many as 10 races.

He set the Canadian 200m record of 20.03 last month. Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin share the 100m national record at 9.84.

De Grasse will run just the 100 metres at the Canadian national championships July 2-5 in Edmonton, then go all out at the Pan Am Games as he bids for gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.

The July 10-26 Games, will serve as a tune-up for the world championships in Beijing rather going to Europe to race, he said.

De Grasse was non-committal, though, on whether he would turn professional next year should he add a global medal to his already outstanding season