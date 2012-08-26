Adams hoping to get hands on Olympic medal in Zurich

(Reuters) - New Zealand’s Valerie Adams is hoping to finally get her hands on the Olympic shot put gold medal at the Zurich Diamond League meeting next week.

Adams, the 2008 champion, finished second to Nadezhda Ostapchuk in the final at the London Games this month but her Belarussian rival was then stripped of the title for failing a dope test.

“I‘m hoping Zurich, hoping there,” Adams told BBC television on Sunday when asked if she knew when she would receive the gold.

”If not there, I‘m sure New Zealand will put something on for me to receive it at home.

“She (Ostapchuk) robbed me of the moment. I think that hurts more. I should’ve been celebrating but unfortunately she took that moment away from me,” added Adams who was competing in a Diamond League meeting in Birmingham, England.

“Four million people in New Zealand are as proud as I am to win back-to-back titles. I‘m looking forward to going home.”

Ostapchuk tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid metenolone.