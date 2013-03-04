FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blake to run at opening Doha Diamond League meeting
March 4, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Blake to run at opening Doha Diamond League meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica addresses a news conference during the upcoming Memorial Van Damme, IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Brussels September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

(Reuters) - Jamaica’s 100 meters world champion Yohan Blake is the first high-profile athlete to sign up for the opening Diamond League event in Doha, organizers said on Monday.

The meeting on May 10 in Qatar is the first of the 14 Diamond League fixtures.

“This will be my first time in Qatar and I am looking forward to going to Doha, for my first Diamond League appearance on the Asian continent,” Blake said in a IAAF statement.

”I have heard about the fast track in Doha and I hope to break the meeting record (9.85 seconds, Olusoji Fasuba, 2006). I always want to surprise the audience, everywhere I go.

“I am the second fastest man in the world at the moment. My ambition is to become the best. I have to continue working very hard for that. Anything is possible.”

Blake, 23, won silver in the 100 and 200 behind compatriot Usain Bolt at the London 2012 Olympics and was part of the world record-breaking 4x100 gold medal-winning Jamaican quartet.

Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Mark Meadows

