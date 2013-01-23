Bolt eyes three golds at world championships

(Reuters) - Triple London Olympic champion Usain Bolt is injury free and eyeing three gold medals at this year’s world championships in Moscow in August.

As part of his preparations, the Jamaican 100 and 200 meters world record holder will run the longer sprint at the Bislett Games Diamond League meeting in Oslo on June 13.

“The aim for 2013 is the IAAF World Championships in Moscow in August. My goal is to win three gold medals and repeat my Olympic Games success,” Bolt said in a news release on Wednesday.

“My preparations have been good this fall. I am injury free, working hard and everything is going according to plan. I hope to come to Bislett prepared and ready to run a great race.”

Bolt won gold in the 200 meters and 4x100 relay at the 2011 worlds in Daegu but was disqualified from the 100 final for a false start.

His training partner and compatriot Yohan Blake went on to take the title.

Bolt gained a measure of revenge when he beat Blake to retain his Olympic 100 and 200 meters titles at the London Olympics. He also anchored the Jamaicans to a world record of 36.84 in the 4x100 relay.

The Diamond League series of 14 meetings starts in Doha on May 10.