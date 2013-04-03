Olympic champion Eaton wants decathlon in Diamond League

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. displays his gold medal for the men's decathlon event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton wants the multi-discipline event to be included in the Diamond League series.

The decathlon, made up of 10 different track and field disciplines, features mainly in major championships because competition takes place over two days.

“I believe decathlon should have a hand in the Diamond League circuit. I would say we should compete across five competitions, with two events per competition like, 100m and long jump for one meeting and then shot and high jump the next,” world record holder Eaton said in an interview with Spikes magazine (spikes-mag.tumblr.com).

”I think this would be a good time frame and keep people interested in the multis. A similar competition could also be run for the women multi-eventers.

“For me, this would be fair, although I guess why we are not included is, we are not the flashiest of athletes. The long jump specialists would leap 8.20-8.30m while the multi-eventers would be down at around 7.50-7.60m, for example,” added the American, who set his world record of 9,039 points last June.

The Diamond League is a series of 14 meetings around the world with athletes scoring points for placing in the top three of an included event. Those with the most points in each discipline at the end of the season win the Diamond Race.