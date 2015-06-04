FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gatlin wins third successive Rome Golden Gala 100m
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Gatlin wins third successive Rome Golden Gala 100m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Justin Gatlin from the U.S. crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100 meters event during the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - American sprinter Justin Gatlin won this third successive Rome Golden Gala 100 meters when he clocked 9.75 seconds at the Olympic stadium on Thursday.

Gatlin, 33, has faced a barrage of criticism since clocking a lifetime best of 9.74 seconds at the opening Diamond League event in Doha from sceptics who point out he has served two doping bans.

On Thursday he shot out of the blocks to lead from start to finish and finish in an unofficial 9.74 seconds which was rounded up by one hundredth of a second.

At a news conference on Wednesday to promote the first European Diamond League meeting of the season Gatlin, also the world leader in the 200, said it was too early to be considered the world championships favorite in Beijing in August ahead of defending champion and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

“I‘m just trying to stay healthy and strong,” he said. “But having two world leads does put me in a position to say entering a race, ‘Okay, I‘m the man to go out there and go against.”

Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.