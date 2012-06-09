Rudisha wins New York 800 meters in brilliant run

David Rudisha of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 800 metres race at the Diamond League New York Grand Prix athletics meet June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Yohan Blake and fellow Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100 meter sprints, while Kenya’s David Rudisha scored a sensational victory in the 800 meters at Saturday’s Diamond League meet.

Rudisha left a nine-man field far behind as he ran alone from the halfway point to win with a time of one minute 41.74 seconds for the fastest time ever registered in the United States and best time in the world this season.

“This is my first visit to the United States and I wanted to do something special,” said Rudisha, who holds the world record of 1:41.01. “I was aiming for 1:42, so to run 1:41 was fantastic.”

Rudisha’s time was the ninth fastest 800 ever.

Second place in the 800 went to fellow Kenyan Alfred Kirwa Yego, nearly three seconds behind in 1:44.49.

World champion Blake overcame a slow start with a blistering finish to overtake Trinidad’s Keston Bledman and win the men’s 100 in 9.90 seconds. Bledman clocked 9.93 followed by American Michael Rodgers in 9.99.

Former American world sprint champion Tyson Gay, in his first race in a year after undergoing hip surgery, won the 100 meters B race in 10.00 into a slight headwind.

Fraser-Pryce further delighted the large Jamaican contingent attending the event at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island by exploding from the blocks and holding off hard-charging American Tianna Madison to win in 10.92.

Sanya Richards-Ross, the world 400 meters champion, won the 200 metres sprint in 22.09, the fastest time in the world this year and her personal best over the distance.

The Jamaican-born American said she hoped she had proven to her coach that she should try for a 200-400 double at the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials.