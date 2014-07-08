Unwell Farah pulls out of Glasgow Diamond League

Mo Farah of Britain reacts after finishing in eighth position in the men's Elite London Marathon April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s Diamond League meeting in Glasgow because of illness.

Farah, 31, was admitted to hospital in the United States last week suffering from abdominal pains and will undergo further tests in Britain this week.

However, he is confident of competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this month where he will represent England in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

“Sorry to everyone in Scotland but I won’t be able to make it there this week,” Farah said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I hope to resume training in the next few days and aim to run in the London Anniversary Games on July 20 and then the Commonwealth Games the following week.”

The Diamond League meeting will be held on Saturday and Sunday.