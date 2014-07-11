Athletics-Blake's injury woes continue as he pulls up in Glasgow

Yohan Blake of Jamaica falls injured in the men's 100m during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Yohan Blake’s injury troubles hit a new low as he pulled up during the 100 meters at Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Glasgow.

Blake’s race ended after 60 meters with the Jamaican clutching his hamstring in obvious pain as his compatriot Nickel Ashmeade went on to win in 9.97 seconds, pipping Michael Rodgers in a tight finish.

Blake, a former world champion and double Olympic silver medallist, had only just returned from a succession of hamstring injuries and left the track in a wheelchair.

He had already said he would not compete at the Commonwealth Games in the same city this month in order not to jeopardize his preparations for the 2016 Olympics.

Three men broke the 10-second barrier with Nesta Carter finishing third, a hundredth of a second behind Ashmeade and Rodgers.

In the absence of double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah through illness, Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet produced a sprint finish reminiscent of the Briton as he held off compatriot Yenew Alamirew to win the 5000m meters in 13 minutes 11.09 seconds.

There was another tight finish in the women’s 400 meters as Sanya Richards-Ross blasted out of the blocks and led into the home straight before being chased down by Francena McCorory who timed her run to perfection to win in 49.93 seconds.

It was a good night for multi-eventers as Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton finished second in the 400m hurdles behind Javier Culson, beating the top two from the London Olympics, Felix Sanchez and Michael Tinsley.

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson was second in the long jump with a personal best jump of 6.92 meters, six centimeters behind Tianna Bartoletta of the United States.

Britain’s William Sharman upset the fastest man in the world this year, Jamaican Hansle Parchment, to win the 110 meters hurdles in a time of 13.21.