Powell wins in Paris with his fastest 100 in four years

Asafa Powell (JAM) poses after winning the 100m in 9.81 during the 2015 Meeting Areva at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former world record holder Asafa Powell ran his fastest 100 meters in four years to win the sprint at the Paris Diamond League meeting in 9.81 seconds on Saturday.

Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut matched Francis Obikwelu’s 2004 European record by finishing second in 9.86 with American Mike Rodgers third in 9.99.

Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s race in 10.75 seconds, the fastest time of the year.

Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, looking for a world pole vault record, instead failed to win at the Stade de France for the first time in seven years.

The Olympic gold medalist cleared only 5.71 meters to share fifth place as Greek Konstadínos Filippídis vaulted 5.91m.

There was disappointment for Olympic and world champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand as well when her five-year dominance of the women’s shot put ended in her return from shoulder and elbow surgery.

The loss was her first in 57 meetings as Adams could throw just 18.79m, well behind German Christina Schwanitz’s 20.31m.

Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba outdueled countrywoman Almaz Ayana to win the 5,000 meters in 14:15.41 as they failed in a world record attempt.

South African Wayde Van Niekerk became the first African to run under 44 seconds in the 400m, winning in 43.96 seconds, and Cuban Orlando Ortega topped a world-class high hurdles field in 12.94 seconds, the fastest time of the year.

Season’s bests also were set in the men’s 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, women’s 800m, and women’s pole vault.