Oliver suffers Diamond Race setback, Fraser-Pryce wins

David Oliver of the United States reacts after winning the men's athletics 110m hurdles final during the 2015 Pan Am Games at CIBC Pan Am Athletics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - World champion David Oliver failed in his bid to wrap up the 110 meters hurdles Diamond Race title after finishing third in the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The American’s lead was cut to two points after he was beaten by Cuba’s Orlando Ortega and Russian Sergey Shubenkov although he will get another chance to seal overall victory in the season-ending Zurich meeting.

Women’s 100 meters world champion and Diamond Race leader Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won in 10.93 seconds ahead of American Tori Bowie and fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison.

Caterine Ibarguen, unbeaten in 28 competitions, comfortably won the women’s triple jump with a leap of 14.69 meters, beating her nearest rival, Kazakhstan’s Olga Rypakova, by 39cm.

Czech world champion Zuzana Hejnova picked up her second win inside a week with victory in the 400m hurdles. She edged out Denmark’s Sara Petersen by five hundredths of a second to sit top of the Diamond Race standings.

There was an exciting finish in the men’s high jump when American Jacorian Duffield cleared 2.32 meters, enough to give him victory over Qatari Diamond Race leader Mutaz Essa Barshim.

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford extended his lead in the Diamond Race to five points by winning with 8.34m.

Germany’s Christina Schwanitz effectively wrapped up her first Diamond Race shot put title with a winning throw of 20.13 meters on Wednesday.

Schwanitz, who has 18 points and a nine-point lead over American Michelle Carter after four successive Diamond League wins this season, needs only to show up for the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 3 to end a run of four overall victories for world and Olympic champion Valerie Adams.

Points are awarded to the top three in each event, with four to the winner, two for second place and one for third. Double points are awarded in the final event of the season.