Chinese hurdler Liu to run in London before Games

China's Liu Xiang gestures to the crowd before competing at 110m hurdles event at the 2012 Samsung Diamond League competition in Shanghai May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - China’s 110 meters hurdler Liu Xiang will complete his Olympic preparation by running in the London Grand Prix just two weeks before the Games begin, meeting organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2004 Olympic champion has been confirmed to race on July 13 in the Diamond League meeting at Crystal Palace. The Olympics open on July 27.

“This will be my last race before the Olympic Games so I will be looking for a very strong performance,” Liu said.

“I am really excited to be competing in London for the first time ever... The event will be a great opportunity for me to experience the conditions and atmosphere of the Olympic host city just two weeks before the Games.”

Liu, who has the fastest time in the world this year of 12.97 seconds for the event, is a medal favorite at the Games but is likely to face stiff competition from Cuba’s Olympic champion and world record holder Dayron Robles.

One of China’s highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in Athens eight years ago but injury robbed him of the chance to defend his title on home soil in 2008.