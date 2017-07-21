FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics: Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in Monaco win
July 21, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 22 minutes ago

Athletics: Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in Monaco win

1 Min Read

Athletics : IAAF Diamond League Herculis meeting - 100m Men - Louis II Stadium, Monaco - July 21, 2017. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in action.Eric Gaillard

MONACO (Reuters) - Eight-times Olympic sprinting champion Usain Bolt ran under 10 seconds for the first time this year as he narrowly won the 100 meters at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Jamaican was slow out of the blocks, just as he was in his last race in Ostrava last month, and never managed to put a big gap between him and the field.

He won in 9.95 seconds, three hundredths of a second ahead of American Isiah Young. South Africa's Akani Simbine was third in 10.02

Before the meeting, Bolt went to Germany to have treatment on back issues that have troubled him for years. It was his last outing before next month's world championships in London where he will race in the 100 meters and 4x100m relay.

Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar

