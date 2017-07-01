PARIS Olympic champion Omar McLeod was well beaten in the 110 meters hurdles on Saturday as the Paris Diamond League meeting produced a night of upsets.

McLeod, who clocked a Jamaican record of 12.90 seconds in winning his national title one week ago, trailed in seventh in a race which was won by his lesser-known compatriot Ronald Levy in 13.05, a personal best.

"It's my first time in Europe so it is an important victory," said Levy. "I will definitely have strong memories of Paris. Things are looking good before the (world) championships. I know what to do at the championships now."

Another Olympic champion Ruth Jebet, who smashed the world record for the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the same event last year, finished fourth this time after the Kenyan-born Bahrain runner fell in the penultimate lap.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech took advantage as she led round the final lap to win ahead of world champion and compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng.

Germany's Thomas Roehler, who has managed four 90-metre-plus throws this season including two in Ostrava on Wednesday, produced a more modest 87.23 meters as the Olympic champion finished third in the javelin.

Fellow German Johannes Vetter won with 88.74, ahead of Jakub Vadlejch.

Faith Kipyegon was another Olympic champion to lose as she was beaten by Sifan Hassan in a thrilling women's 1500 meters.

The Kenyan trailed going into the final lap, tried to overtake on the outside but could not get past and Hassan held on to win by one hundredth of a second in 3:57.10.

