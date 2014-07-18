Kiplagat shocks world champ Kiprop in sizzling 1,500m

(Reuters) - Kenyan Silas Kiplagat became the fourth-fastest 1,500 meters runner of all time as he shocked countryman Asbel Kiprop at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Kiplagat clocked a year-leading three minutes, 27.64 seconds to surprise two-time world champion Kiprop, who was attempting to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s 16-year-old world record of 3:26.00 in the race.

“I could see Silas coming closer and closer. It was a tough race,” said Kiprop, who ran 3:28.45.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos delivered another surprise when he defeated fading Kenyan world record holder David Rudisha in the 800 meters.

Amos finished in 1:42.45, the year’s top time, with Pierre-Ambroise Bosse setting a French record of 1:42.53 in second place. Rudisha was fifth.

American Justin Gatlin continued his unbeaten sprint season by running a personal best in the 200 meters with 19.68 seconds. Only seven men have run faster.

Gatlin already was the year’s leader at 100 meters.