Kiplagat shocks world champ Kiprop in sizzling 1,500m
July 18, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kiplagat shocks world champ Kiprop in sizzling 1,500m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kenyan Silas Kiplagat became the fourth-fastest 1,500 meters runner of all time as he shocked countryman Asbel Kiprop at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Kiplagat clocked a year-leading three minutes, 27.64 seconds to surprise two-time world champion Kiprop, who was attempting to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s 16-year-old world record of 3:26.00 in the race.

“I could see Silas coming closer and closer. It was a tough race,” said Kiprop, who ran 3:28.45.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos delivered another surprise when he defeated fading Kenyan world record holder David Rudisha in the 800 meters.

Amos finished in 1:42.45, the year’s top time, with Pierre-Ambroise Bosse setting a French record of 1:42.53 in second place. Rudisha was fifth.

American Justin Gatlin continued his unbeaten sprint season by running a personal best in the 200 meters with 19.68 seconds. Only seven men have run faster.

Gatlin already was the year’s leader at 100 meters.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
