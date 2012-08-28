French steeplechaser Gezzar banned for 10 years

PARIS (Reuters) - French steeplechaser Nour-Eddine Gezzar has been banned for 10 years after a second positive drugs test, the French athletics federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gezzar, who came fourth in the 3,000 meters steeplechase at the European championships, missed the London Olympics after being provisionally suspended following a failed test for erythropoietin (EPO) at the French championships in June.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed his appeal that there had been errors in the testing process.

He had already been suspended for two years in 2006 for testing positive for nandrolone and finasteride.