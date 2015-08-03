FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAAF chief denies suggestion of negligence in doping tests
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

IAAF chief denies suggestion of negligence in doping tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Lamine Diack speaks during a news conference for the Diamond League athletics meet in Doha May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The head of world athletics said on Monday that any suggestion his organization had been negligent in drug testing of athletes was “laughable”.

“There are allegations made, no evidence,” IAAF president Lamine Diack told Reuters in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. “We want to look into them seriously because to say that in athletics between 2001 and 2012 we did not do a serious job with tests is laughable.”

Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper and Germany’s ARD/WDR broadcaster reported on Sunday they had obtained secret data from the IAAF, supplied by a whistleblower, that claim endurance runners suspected of doping had been winning a third of the medals at Olympic Games and world championships.

The allegations have not been verified by Reuters.

Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.