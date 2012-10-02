FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Jamaican athletes face discipline for doping
October 2, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

Two Jamaican athletes face discipline for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Reuters) - Two Jamaican athletes, including 4x400 metres relay pool member Dominique Blake, are facing disciplinary action after testing positive for doping.

A preliminary hearing began in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday for Blake and national 800 metres champion Ricardo Cunningham over doping violations returned by the pair at Jamaica’s Senior Championships in June.

Cunningham, who trains with the MVP track Club in Jamaica, appeared in person at the hearing while Blake, who previously served a nine-month ban, sent a representative.

They are due to reappear on October 17.

Last November, former Jamaican relay world champion Steve Mullings was banned for life from competing in athletics after a second doping offense.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, Jamaica; Editing by Frank Pingue

