FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two more Kenyan marathon runners suspended for doping
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 21, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Two more Kenyan marathon runners suspended for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

From L-R: David Okeyo, Athletics Kenya Secretary General, Kipchoge Keino, the chairman of the Kenyan Olympic Committee and Athletics Kenya Chairman Isaiah Kiplagat prepares to address a news conference in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two Kenyan marathon runners have been banned after positive tests for banned substances following suspensions for three other marathoners from the east African nation last month.

Athletics Kenya secretary general David Okeyo told Reuters on Thursday that Salome Jerono Biwott and Jynocel Basweti Onyancha had both been suspended for two years.

Last month marathon runners Wilson Erupe Loyanae and Nixon Kiplagat Cherutich were banned for two years while Moses Kiptoo Kurgat was suspended for a year.

“The number is growing and we are not happy about the statistics. We only hope that the culprits remain at a manageable level and that the (doping) issue is not as widespread as previous reports have indicated,” Okeyo said.

Last week German freelance journalist Hajo Seppelt told Reuters an underground television investigation aired before last year’s London Olympics had convinced him there was a widespread doping problem in the country which, along with Ethiopia, dominates distance running.

Editing by Richard Lough and John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.