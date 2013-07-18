China's Li Ning suspends Powell sponsorship

Jamaica's Asafa Powell looks at the scoreboard after running in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Leading Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning has suspended its sponsorship deal with Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell after he failed a drugs test.

Former 100 meters world record holder Powell told Reuters last week that he had tested positive for a banned stimulant at the Jamaican national trials last month.

“The company will be following the incident closely and has suspended its sponsorship with Powell pending the outcome of the investigations,” Li Ning said in an e-mailed statement.

“If he is found to be involved in the use of banned stimulants, Li Ning Company will immediately terminate its sponsorship contract with Powell.”

German sportswear company Adidas has also suspended its contract with U.S. sprinter Tyson Gay after the former double world champion tested positive.