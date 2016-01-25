FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia bans European medalist Maracheva, three others for doping
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 25, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia bans European medalist Maracheva, three others for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yelena Arzhakova (R) of Russia celebrates with compatriot Irina Maracheva after winning at the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities said on Monday they had banned four athletes including European silver medalist Irina Maracheva for doping offences.

Maracheva, who came second in the 800m at the 2012 European Championships, was named alongside 24-year-old race-walker Anna Lukyanova and runners Yelena Nikulina and Maria Nikolaeva.

Russia was suspended from world athletics in November following allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“Implementing our strict position about the fight against doping, taken into account the documents we have received from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the ROC has disqualified Irina Maracheva and Anna Lukyanova for two years for breaking anti-doping rules,” the Russian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Lukyanova was a silver medalist at the 2010 World junior championships.

The Olympic Committee said the Russian Anti-Doping Agency had banned Nikulina and Nikolaeva for four years.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typo in lead)

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.