Warburton to miss Commonwealth Games after dope charge
July 16, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Warburton to miss Commonwealth Games after dope charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gareth Warburton of Britain reacts during the men's 800 metres heats at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

(Reuters) - Welsh 800 meter runner Gareth Warburton will miss the Commonwealth Games after being suspended from all competition following a doping violation, UK Athletics said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Warburton, who was part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has the opportunity to respond to the charges and can also have them determined at a full hearing before the National Anti-Doping Panel.

“The news of this anti-doping rule violation has come as a great shock to me,” Warburton said in a statement. “From the outset, I would like to state that I have not knowingly taken any banned substance.”

The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow run from July 23 to Aug. 3.

Reporting By Michael Hann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
