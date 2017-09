British Olympic champion heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill arrives in a boat at the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Jessica Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion, has given birth to a son, she announced on Friday.

The Sheffield athlete tweeted: “Our beautiful baby boy Reggie Ennis-Hill was born yesterday. We couldn’t be happier.”

Ennis-Hill, 28, is a former world heptathlon title holder but she missed the world athletics championship last year because of injury.