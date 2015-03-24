Olympic champion Ennis-Hill to make competitive return

Great Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill competes before winning the women's long jump event at the London Diamond League 'Anniversary Games' athletics meeting in east London July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON,(Reuters) - Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill will return to competition for the first time in almost two years when she runs in the 100 meters hurdles at the Great City Games in May.

The 29-year-old Briton, who won gold in the heptathlon at the London 2012 Olympics, gave birth to a son last year and made her last appearance at London’s Anniversary Games in July 2013 when she finished fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Ennis-Hill will line up at the Manchester street event on May 9 as she begins her preparations for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“I‘m really looking forward to making my competitive return. The atmosphere in Manchester is always amazing,” she said.