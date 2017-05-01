FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Athletics: Europe calls for new record ratification laws
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 1, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 4 months ago

Athletics: Europe calls for new record ratification laws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Athletics - IAAF Press Conference - London Marriott Hotel, West India Quay, Canary Wharf - 13/4/17 IAAF President Sebastian Coe during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - European Athletics called on Monday for new record ratification rules to maintain the integrity of the sport which could have a big impact on existing marks.

The organization wants higher technical standards and increased doping control measures, with recognition for previous race records not satisfying new rules to be transferred to performances that meet the criteria.

European Athletics will forward a report to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) which will study it at its Council meeting in August.

The report proposes that world and European records should only be recognized if the performance is achieved at an approved event where high standards of officiating and technical equipment can be guaranteed.

It also calls for an agreed number of doping control tests in the months before the performance and the doping sample after the record to be stored and made available for re-testing for 10 years.

“I like this because it underlines that we (athletics governing bodies) have put into place doping control systems and technology that are more robust and safer than 15 or even 10 years ago," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

"There will be athletes, current record holders, who will feel that the history we are recalibrating will take something away from them but I think this is a step in the right direction and if organized and structured properly we have a good chance of winning back credibility in this area."

However, Britain's Paula Radcliffe, who faces losing her 2003 women's marathon world record under the new criteria, called the proposals "cowardly".

"I am hurt and do feel this damages my reputation and dignity," she said in a statement on twitter, adding that the governing bodies had "again failed clean athletes."

Radcliffe added that the proposed changes were "heavy handed" and "confusing to the public".

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.