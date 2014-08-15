Schippers wins second gold with year's best time

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 200 metres final during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ZURICH (Reuters) - Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers ran the fastest 200 meters this year on Friday to collect her second gold medal of the European championships.

Schippers, who has switched from the heptathlon event where she claimed a world championship bronze last year, powered down the final straight to win in 22.03 seconds and easily beat American Tori Bowie’s previous best 2014 time of 22.18.

Jodie Williams of Britain was second in 22.46 and Myriam Soumare of France finished third in 22.58.

“The world’s leading mark is something unbelievable and I did not even dream of it,” the 22-year-old Schippers told reporters after following up the 100 gold she won on Wednesday.

World champion Bohdan Bondarenko won the men’s high jump, clearing 2.35 meters at the second attempt to push fellow Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko (2.33) into second place.

Bondarenko’s great rival, Olympic champion Ivan Ukhov of Russia, was third on 2.30.

On a damp and chilly evening, Bondarenko was well short of the 2.42 he jumped earlier this year and Javier Sotomayor’s long-standing world record of 2.45.

Olympic silver medalist and former world champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland retained the women’s hammer title with a year’s best effort of 78.76, less than one meter short of Betty Heidler’s world record of 79.42.

Britain took two track golds as Adam Gemili won the men’s 200 in 19.98 seconds, ahead of Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre, and Martyn Rooney was first in the 400.

Kariem Hussein brought the house down when he won the 400 hurdles in 48.96 seconds for hosts Switzerland.

Poland took gold and silver in the 800 with Adam Kszczot winning in one minute 44.15 ahead of Artur Kuciapski.

Cuban-born Libania Grenot won the women’s 400 for Italy in 51.10 seconds while Sifan Hassan bagged another gold for the Dutch when she won the 1,500 in 4:04.18.