Farah overcomes spiked leg to win first race of 2016

LONDON (Reuters) - Mo Farah suffered a cut that left blood streaming down his leg but the mid-race spiking could not stop the world’s leading distance runner recording his first track victory of Olympic year in Glasgow on Saturday.

A month after Britain’s double Olympic champion was beaten into second place at the boggy Great Edinburgh cross country meeting, he returned to Scotland to make amends by winning the 3,000 meters in the more comforting surrounds of the Emirates indoor arena.

After a six-week training spell in Ethiopia, the 32-year-old was presented with a straightforward task against limited rivals as he brushed aside the injury caused by a stray opposition spike to win in a modest seven minutes 39.55 seconds.

Farah, who is expected to defend his Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 titles in Rio de Janeiro in August, had been fancied to target Dave Moorcroft’s long-standing British record of 7:32.79 in Glasgow.

Poor pacemaking quickly put paid to that idea, though, and he was content to ease away from Kenyan runner-up Augustine Choge (7:40.66) some 300 meters from home.

”I have a few cuts,“ Farah told reporters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix. ”I was pushed around but that is racing. It happens.

“The most important thing is to win in front of the home crowd. Now I’ll concentrate on the World Half Marathon Championships [in Cardiff next month] and it would be nice to get another title if I can.”

World 200 champion Dafne Schippers provided another highlight, the Dutch flyer winning the 60 meters in an Emirates Arena record 7.10 seconds.