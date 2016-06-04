Farah says 2017 could be his last year on track

LONDON (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Mo Farah said next year could be his last on the track as he looks to concentrate on road racing.

The Briton will try to defend his 5,000m and 10,000m titles in Rio this year, having won both events in London four years ago.

He has dominated men's distance running, also winning both events at the 2013 and 2015 world championships.

"I've probably got 2017 and then after that we'll see, 2017 will probably be my last track year," Farah, 33, told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

"I'll probably do some road races, but I really struggle with being away from my kids. I'm on the road for six months, only there for half their lives really."

Farah will race in the 3,000m in Birmingham as he continues his build-up to Rio.

"I'm still hungry and want to do the best that I can, that hasn't changed one bit," he said.

"I'm thankful to be injury-free and have the right mind set. My aim is to continue winning medals but the hardest thing is being away from my four kids."