FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Farah to race 3,000m at indoor British Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 17, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

Farah to race 3,000m at indoor British Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Long distance runner Mo Farah makes his trademark "Mobot" pose during a parade of British Olympic and Paralympic athletes through London September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Double Olympic distance champion Mo Farah will run the 3,000 meters at the British Athletics Grand Prix in Birmingham on February 16, his only indoor race in 2013, organizers said on Thursday.

Farah, Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion, finished fourth in the 3,000m at the world indoor championships in Istanbul last March having twice won European indoor championship gold over the distance.

“I always love running in Birmingham and have fond memories of celebrating my Olympic success with the British fans at Alexander Stadium last August,” Farah said in a statement.

“I always run well at the National Indoor Arena. I won this meet in 2007, 2009 and 2011 and that’s what I’ll be aiming to do for next month.”

Looking ahead to the defense of his world outdoor 5,000m title in Moscow August, Farah believes that competing in Birmingham is an important part of his preparations.

“The big focus this year is the world championships. I’ve had a good winter training block and the British Athletics Grand Prix will be the first time that I compete this year, so I‘m looking forward to getting back on the track in front of a home crowd.”

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.