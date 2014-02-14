FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce to run in Commonwealth Games
February 14, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce to run in Commonwealth Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica holds her national flag after winning the women's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Reuters) - Twice Olympic 100 meters champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in this year’s Commonwealth Games, she said on Friday.

The Jamaican, who won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at last year’s world championships in Moscow, is undecided on which events she will contest in Glasgow.

“I‘m not sure if it’s the 100m or the 200m, but I‘m looking forward to doing that... I’ve never been to the Commonwealth,” Fraser-Pryce told journalists during a teleconference on Friday.

“And to just also see how well I’ll do as well because this Commonwealth Games, I guess, will be a lot different where a lot of the countries that will be participating are countries that have athletes that are doing very well, especially in female sprinting,” the 27-year-old said.

The 2013 IAAF female athlete of the year has also set her sights on lowering her 60 meters personal best of 7.04 seconds at the Birmingham Indoor meet on Saturday in her build-up to next month’s world indoor championships in Sopot, Poland.

“I‘m definitely looking forward to lowering that (7.04 PB),” Fraser-Pryce said.

“I believe I‘m in great shape, I’ve been training very well and I’ll just be attacking this 60m with as much focus as any other race.”

“I just want to take away something good from it and I believe that it will happen tomorrow, so I‘m looking forward to that and once I do well, then I will pretty much know where I am in terms of what to expect in the upcoming season,” she added.

Fraser-Pryce also said she intends to represent Jamaica at the inaugural world relay championships in the Bahamas in May.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor, editing by Ed Osmond nL3N0LJ54V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
